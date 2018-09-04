Truck with Frozen Chickens Topples Over on I-84

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX) A semitrailer hauling frozen chicken ended up on its side and blocked traffic for more than three hours this morning in the Treasure Valley. At a little before 2 a.m. Justin Fieseler, age 30, of Burleson, TX, was driving the truck on Interstate 84 near Meridian when he drifted off the side of the road, lost control, and overturned the truck, according to Idaho State Police. A passenger in the truck, Brian Baiely, age 44, of Morgan City, LA, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to an area hospital along with Fieseler, who was wearing a seat belt.