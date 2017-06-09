Truck with RV Reported on Fire on I-84

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) State police are looking for a truck pulling a camper trailer reportedly on fire along Interstate 84 in the Hazelton area this morning. According to witnesses, a truck was seen spewing smoke along the interstate near the Valley Road exit. Idaho Transportation cameras picked up an image of what appears to be a vehicle with heavy smoke surrounding it. Later images show the vehicle no longer in the area of cameras mounted about a mile from Hazelton. According to Idaho State Police dispatch, troopers were looking for a report of a vehicle pulling a trailer on fire. More details to come.

511.idaho.gov