Trump And Clemson Football Champs Love McDonald’s

When I was in college I used to eat at McDonald’s at least once a week. Often as much as three times a week during my first year. When my daughter was little our Saturday’s were spent at the mall, the movies and a trip to McDonald’s. She didn’t eat much but raced around the play area. On a wintry day it was a break from cabin fever.

Just thinking about the fries makes my mouth water.

The Donald Trump- hating media is fuming because he fed the Clemson football team Big Macs. Do you know any college students? Chances are many have a taste for McDonald’s. Some team members were photographed with as many as 3 burgers in their hands while at the White House.

If you click this link you’ll discover the players enjoyed the treat.

During the 1980s a crew from a Russian trawler were rescued off the East Coast of the United States. They were taken to McDonald’s. They went back to the counter for seconds. A history lesson for the latte sopping snobs in news media!