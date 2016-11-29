Trump Country From Florida to Idaho (Opinion)

Idaho and Florida wouldn’t appear to have much in common.

One place is known for mountains and high desert. The other for beaches and oranges and, yet. The Weekly Standard makes a case voters in both places share a connection. It stretches across Middle America. It’s truly inspiring from my standpoint to see so many people simply saying, “Enough!”

This is the Standard’s account :

“ You could drive from Key West to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and never cross a state carried by Hillary Clinton. Thirty-two hundred miles, from the subtropics to the high north; from the Gulf Stream to glacier country. So much country and almost all of it colored red on the political map. ”

The other day I was listening to a radio show and the liberal newspaper columnist E.J. Dionne was a guest. His kind are so discombobulated he’s now suggesting California be given 200 electoral votes instead of the 55 it currently has. Seriously, if the Left Coast and Northeast would like to go their own ways we should welcome the effort, although. Much like the creation of two Virginia’s self-determination should be county-by-county. The eastern most counties in California, Oregon and Washington could remain in the Union. Give Lefty a decade of his liberal bacchanalia and he’ll be begging to come home.