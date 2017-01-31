Trump Immigration Order Brings Worry, Wary Support in Idaho

Idaho Office for Refugees Director Jay Reeves said refugees in the Boise region are fearful and feel like they've been singled out for discriminatory treatment. He said some have family members who were traveling when the order went into effect, and now are unsure if their loved ones will be able to return home to Idaho. But Idaho U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador has voiced support for the temporary travel ban, though he is criticizing the way it was implemented.