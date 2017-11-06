Trump Makes Liberals Wet Themselves (Opinion)

A year later, and if there was a do-over in the Presidential election, Donald Trump would even more handily defeat Hillary Clinton and grab a much larger share of the popular vote.

For eight years, mainstream media performed a figurative Lewinsky on President Obama and now they claim there is a cult-of-personality?

You’re starting to see liberals grow desperate as they attack Republican neighbors who work in government.

This morning, I read where 9 Trump associates may have had contact with Russia during last year’s transition. Duh! The team had contact with many countries in preparation for taking over the Executive Branch.