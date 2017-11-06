Trump Makes Liberals Wet Themselves (Opinion)
A year later, and if there was a do-over in the Presidential election, Donald Trump would even more handily defeat Hillary Clinton and grab a much larger share of the popular vote.
For eight years, mainstream media performed a figurative Lewinsky on President Obama and now they claim there is a cult-of-personality?
You’re starting to see liberals grow desperate as they attack Republican neighbors who work in government.
This morning, I read where 9 Trump associates may have had contact with Russia during last year’s transition. Duh! The team had contact with many countries in preparation for taking over the Executive Branch.
Now, Trump is being denounced from the left as a cult figure. For eight years, mainstream media performed a figurative Lewinsky on President Obama and now they claim there is a cult-of-personality? It’s laughable.