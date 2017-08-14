Tuesday is Last Day to Enter Second Controlled Hunt Drawing

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – You have one more day to enter the second controlled hunt drawing in which more than 3,300 unclaimed tags are available.

The application period for deer, elk, pronghorn and black bear controlled hunt tags ends Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Results of the drawing will be available around Aug. 23. Any tags not drawn after the second drawing will be sold first-come, first-served at 10 a.m. on Aug. 25, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

To see a list of available tags, visit this Fish and Game webpage .

To apply, visit any Fish and Game licensed vendor, call 800-554-8685 or visit online . The application fee is $6.25 for residents and $14.75 for nonresidents for each species.