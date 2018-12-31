Turns Out Burning Man is a Garbage Dump

Burning Man is a pagan festival. Any argument?

I believe it would be a safe bet to wager most attendees aren’t devout Christians, Muslims or Jews. From what I’ve read about many of the people who camp, fornicate and get loaded every year in the desert there is worship but it’s for Mother Earth.

So why do these people defile their god?

This weekend I came across this story . The Bureau of Land Management claims festival goers left behind heaps of garbage. The pagans deny the charge.

The BLM could assess a fine but instead likely will devote the next year to hassling ranchers.