Twas The Day Before Christmas Twin Falls Weather Forecast

It wasn't any sort of " clatter ," as in the poem ' Twas the Night Before Christmas ,' that woke me from my bed the morning of December 24, 2018. Instead, it was my wife's alarm clock buzzing intermittently for the ninetieth minute as she had to rise to work a half-day at one of our Magic Valley urgent cares.

At 6:45 AM, I decided to take my dog out into the yard and check the weather in the process. A light dusting of snow overnight had barely covered our driveway. Twin Falls is currently between two weather systems, with the larger one expected to drop as much as two inches of snow to the east in the next 24 hours.

accuweather.com

The next 24 hours leading into your Twin Falls Christmas morning is calling for a chance of light rain today, and a high near 40 degrees . Tonight (Christmas Eve), a low of around 28 degrees with light snow possible. Christmas Day is expected to be cooler, with a high near 35 degrees , according to the latest report .

All signs point to a white Christmas of the lighter variety. Happy holidays Twin Falls.