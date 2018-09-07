Twin Falls 18-year-old Charged in Deadly Motorcycle Crash

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) A Twin Falls man is facing a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charge after his car collided with a motorcyclist after reportedly running a stop sign.

A new case was filed in Twin Falls 5th District Magistrate Court on Thursday. Idaho State Police said Cyrus Sandmeyer, 18, of Twin Falls, has been issued a summons for a future court date.

Idaho State Police said on Wednesday morning Sandmeyer traveled southbound on 3300 East when he failed to yield to a stop sign. As previously reported, ISP said Michael W. Mumm, 58, of Kimberly, was driving a motorcycle westbound on 3700 North when he struck the driver’s side door of Sandmeyer’s car.

Mumm was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. ISP is investigating the crash.