Twin Falls 4th Fastest Growing Small City in America

You don’t need to be told Twin Falls is growing.The population of Mountain Home is also exploding.

You can see by the traffic, the construction cranes and more people are in stores. Idaho Business Review explains much of Idaho is growing rapidly. Twin Falls is the 4th fastest growing micropolitan region in the country at last look, although. The cities growth beyond 50-thousand people may soon place the Magic Valley in the metropolitan category. The population of Mountain Home is also exploding.

Boise also continues its growth and its statistical area could exceed one million people in a few years.