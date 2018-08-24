Twin Falls Air Quality Concerns Reiterated In Health Dept Video

As smoke from five fires burning in northern Nevada, Utah and southeastern Idaho, continue to send smoke into the Magic Valley, warnings to residents are increasing as the air quality worsens.

In a video release dated August 23, Twin Falls Regional Office Air Quality Manager Bobby Dye, breaks down the current conditions in Twin Falls and surrounding counties. According to data from idahofireinfo.com , the Sheep Creek Fire , South Sugarloaf Fire and Fire Trail Fire are the likely causes of the current poor air quality in Twin Falls.



Idahofireinfo.com

Twin Falls is currently listed in the unhealthy category , according to Mr. Dye. This means, any resident in the county can experience health issues due to the smoke, but particularly seniors, children, and anyone with heart or lung problems, are at an increased risk.

For more information, you can find Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) contact numbers by clicking here .