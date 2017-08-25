Twin Falls Animal Shelter Cat Sale And Food Pantry Shortage

If you are a parent with an empty, sad house now that kids are back in school - the Twin Falls Animal Shelter can help liven and brighten your school days!

The Animal Shelter is currently having a back to school kitten adoption sale. What better way to spend those days without kids than with an adorable fuzzball friend at your ankle and on your lap (or counter...we know cats love counters).

The special on cats is 2 kittens for $26.50 or 1 kitten for just $15. Cats are ready for their new homes and are spayed or neutered, up to date on shots/dewormed, and microchipped.

The shelter is also in need of pet food donations for the Pet Food Pantry. This is a pantry of food that helps members of the community who may not be able to currently afford food for their pets.