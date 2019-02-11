Twin Falls Animal Shelter Dogs Get Dressed Up For Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day is this week and it isn't just a day to celebrate the love of your life - it could also be a day to celebrate finding your new best friend. So, crazy cat ladies and dog lovers, check out the adoptable cats and dogs at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. They even got dressed up and did cute glamour shots for you!

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is also completely out of food in their pet pantry so if you can donate, they would be extremely grateful. Food can be brand new bags or even open bags that your pet isn't eating for whatever reason. They aren't picky right now - they are in need!