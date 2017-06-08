Twin Falls Animal Shelter Offering Discount Kitten Adoptions
This is kitten season, and a lot of those unwanted kittens end up at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter to wait for a home.
Because they have so many kittens they are having a special on adoptions. On their Facebook page they have posted that kitten adoptions are just $26.50. The cats are spayed or neutered, have their shots, and are ready for their forever homes.
If you are looking to adopt, then the Twin Falls Animal Shelter is the best way to go. You can even help in other ways by sponsoring an adoption or by bringing in toys, blankets, and food.