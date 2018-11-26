Twin Falls Animal Shelter Offering Free Pet Adoptions In December

The annual Whiskers In Wonderland Event is coming back to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter in December. With an approved application you can take home an adoptable pet for free between December 5th and 19th.

Pets from the shelter come spayed or neutered, vaccinated, wormed, microchipped, and registered - for free during the Whiskers in Wonderland event. Details are posted on the People For Pets Facebook page and you can get your application in early at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.