We are heading into the windy season in Idaho and that means trampolines will end up in neighbor's yards and gates will blow open and pets will escape. When pets escape they are often later found at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter waiting for their owner to realize they are gone and come searching.

A pet microchip allows the shelter to scan your pet and then contact you in the case of a lost and found pet. This could save everyone a lot of stress and tears and it doesn't cost very much to do and is a quick process. Every Wednesday the Twin Falls Animal Shelter offers pet microchipping for just $25 and you don't need an appointment to bring in your pet!