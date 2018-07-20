Twin Falls Approves Building Permit for Sherwin-Williams

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Sherwin-Williams, a national paint and supply store, may be coming to Twin Falls.

According to the city’s building permits for June, the national retailer will build a $650,000 store at 1615 Locust St. N.

Other building permits included in the June report are for a $1.5 million common area remodel at the Magic Valley Mall, $160,000 and $352,000 new storage unit buildings at Muni Storage, a $95,000 roof replacement at Creative Carpentry Inc., and a $5000 interior remodel at Safe House, among others.

Contractor for the Sherwin-Williams store is Boise-based Primary Construction Inc.

Work continues on building Twin Falls’ first Olive Garden, which is scheduled to open later this year near the mall. It was reported earlier this year that a Hobby Lobby also is planning to open in the Magic Valley Mall.