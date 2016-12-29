Twin Falls Area Kid Friendly New Year’s Eve Parties

Here are a few options if you're looking for some kid friendly New Year's Eve activities.



Skateland in Twin will be hosting a New Year's Eve party with prizes and games for all ages. They're having a balloon-drop during the 1p-4p day session. Then, Skateland will host a night party from 8p to 1am. Cost is $8.



Jump Time in Twin will be open until 1am with a New Year's special. For $20, get four hours of jumping, a slice of pizza and a bottle of water.



Laser Mania in Twin won't be having any specials but they are open from 11a-6p on Saturday. Rates for activities vary.