Twin Falls Band Concerts in the Park Begin Thursday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Area residents who’ve made it a tradition to attend weekly summer band concerts at City Park may continue the tradition this year.

The Twin Falls Municipal Band concerts begin this Thursday, June 7, and are scheduled every Thursday through Aug. 2 at Twin Falls City Park. The weekly concerts, which are free to attend, begin at 8 p.m.

The City Council approved a request on its consent calendar Monday evening to hold the band concerts again this year, continuing more than 100 years of tradition in a community big on the arts. The band concerts started in 1905.

In July, the Municipal Band also will perform at the College of Southern Idaho as part of Fourth of July festivities.