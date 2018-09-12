Twin Falls Basketball Coach Recieves National Recognition

A national magazine recently named College of Southern Idaho basketball coach Jared Phay one of the top junior college coaches in the country.

Street & Smith magazine ranked Phay at ninth on their list of top 55 NJCAA coaches, according to the feature on CSI's website . In four years with the school, Phay has a record of 112-25.

The NCJAA was founded in 1938, and includes over 500 community and junior colleges across the US. To view the upcoming CSI basketball calendar, click here .