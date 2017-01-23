Believe it or not, but sometimes a crime happens and the police can't do anything about it. That's what happened at a Twin Falls business last week.

Customers of a Twin Falls business reported that items had been stolen from their vehicles. Luckily, the business owner had surveillance video of the alleged thief and the getaway vehicle. After posting the video to Facebook, he was able to locate the person he believed to be the alleged thief, and that is where the above video begins.

FYI - Some language in the post and video may not be suitable for listening at work or with children.

What do you think about this method - did the business owner do a good thing or not?