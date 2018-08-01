Twin Falls Businesses Host Water Drive For Homeless

The one thing about this community is they are eager to help those in need. The annual water drive for the month of August started today. Here is how you can help.

Gehrig Dale & co, Twin Falls Sandwich Co and Sleep Solutions have partnered together to try and get water to those who need it. It's hot and smoky out there and the worst time for people to go without water.



Donate cases of water to any of these businesses and help guarantee that elderly and homeless stay hydrated during one of the hottest months of the year.