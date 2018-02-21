Twin Falls’ Children At Risk For RSV Says Idaho Dept. Of Health

Reports of a particular type of virus that targets the lungs in infants and young children has been reported by Idaho health officials. More than 100 patients have tested positive for this illness since December.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is on the rise throughout the Gem State, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare . Infants and children are considered highest risk for infection. December through April is considered peak RSV season, according to the health department's website.

RSV is the major cause for lung infections in young children during the winter months. Idaho has reported 129 cases of RSV during the current season, according to the most recent report published. The region has also been hit hard by Pertussis and influenza .

Symptoms include fever, difficulty sleeping, wheezing, sore throat and congestion. Contact your health care provider if you notice these symptoms in your child.