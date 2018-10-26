Twin Falls Chooses New City Attorney

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The city of Twin Falls will soon have a new attorney.

The City Council on Monday will appoint Shayne Nope as city attorney, according to information posted on the city’s website . Nope, who has served as the deputy city attorney since 2014, will be sworn into office at the meeting by Mayor Shawn Barigar.

“Shayne’s enthusiasm and skills will help him to successfully serve the City Council, staff, and our citizens in this new capacity,” Barigar said in the prepared statement. “As our community continues to grow, Shayne’s leadership and expertise will be critical to achieve our shared goals and expectations for the future.”

