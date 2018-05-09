Twin Falls’ City Park To Host Quiet Riot

Heavy meatal band, Quiet Riot, has added Twin Falls to their current tour which got underway back in February.

The band will play Twin Falls' City Park on August 18, as part of a planned music festival, according to Quiet Riot's website. They currently have information on a dozen dates left throughout the US on the site, with ticket prices listed at $25.

Los Angeles natives, Quiet Riot formed in 1975, and went on to record such hits as "Metal Health," and "Cum On Feel The Noize." The band doesn't include founding lead vocalist Kevin DuBrow, who died of a cocaine overdose in November of 2007.