Twin Falls City Pool Begins Water Polo Camps for Youth

Come August, the Twin Falls City Pool will offer beginner water polo camps for youth. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department says it encourages early registration for the two youth camps for ages 7 to 12 years.

The camps, which will introduce the fundamentals of water polo, will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 and 3 for the first camp at the City Pool, 756 Locust St. N., and the second at the same time on Aug. 15 and 17 at the pool.