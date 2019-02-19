Twin Falls City Pool Hosts Splash N Flick Incredibles 2

The Twin Falls City pool was closed for a few days but it is up and running ready for their next Splash 'N Flick.

This Saturday, February 23rd, you can bring the kids down to the pool and catch "Incredibles 2" while having some fun taking a swim. The Splash N Flick event starts at 6:00 p.m. and the movie starts at 6:45 p.m. but you might want to get there a little sooner and play on the " Tower " that will be there that day as well.

I haven't seen the new "Incredibles" yet so I might have to go down there just to check it out myself. It is a great way to get the kids active while also being able to watch a movie. The Twin Falls City pool has done this several times and it must be a hit because they keep coming back.

I am particularly happy about this movie choice. I think there are going to be a lot larger variety of age groups in attendance.