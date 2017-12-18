Twin Falls City Retracts Recent Changes To Bin Placement

The City of Twin Falls received significant community feedback regarding an initiative to move trash and recycling collection at some residences from the alleys to the street front. (tifd.org) The city began last week notifying affected homeowners via mailers and door postings that they should move their garbage and recycling bins to the street front for pickup. The change was proposed because of accessibility issues in some alleys during significant snow, rain, and freezing conditions.

“The response by those affected by the change prompted us to reconsider the move and to return to collecting garbage and recycling in alleyways until further notice,” said Bill Baxter, Director of Utility Billing Services.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and ask that residents who received the notification to please continue garbage and recycling collection as they normally do.”Customers with questions or concerns about trash or recycling collection are encouraged to call PSI Environmental at 208-733-4441 or the City of Twin Falls Utility Billing Services at 208-735-7249 or 208-735-7250.