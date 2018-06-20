Twin Falls Coffee Shack Uses Caffeine in Fight Against Cancer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Patrons of a Twin Falls coffee shack used caffeine in the battle against cancer at a recent fundraiser. Dutch Bros coffee shack brought in $7,350 last Saturday during a fund drive for the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life. All the money from drinks sold that day helped raise the funds. “We are grateful to our community for coming out to support such an important cause,” said Christian Gervais, operator of Dutch Bros Twin Falls, in a prepared statement. “Our hope is to increase awareness and services that will help put an end to cancer and the suffering it causes.” The American Cancer society is dedicated to eliminating cancer and advocates for those fighting it.