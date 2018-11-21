Twin Falls Commons Ice Skating Rink Has Opening Date!

Just in time for the holidays, an ice skating rink will soon be open in downtown Twin Falls. It's scheduled to open the same day as another annual holiday event.

Friday, November 30, the new ice rink in Downtown Commons will be open to the public, according to a post on the Twins Falls Parks & Recreation Facebook page . The rink's opening will coincide with this year's Twin Falls Festival of Lights Celebration .

Skates will be available for rent, and music will be provided by the Twin Falls Municipal Band. For more details about the event, click here .