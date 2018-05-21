Twin Falls Council to Mull Sidewalk Seating Rules

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) At tonight's Twin Falls Council meeting members will hear a proposal on a downtown sidewalk ordinance. According to city documents, the proposal would require businesses to acquire a permit to place seating in front of their establishment along the newly remodeled sidewalks on Main Street. The Economic Development Department was tasked with creating a uniform ordinance after downtown business owners asked for it. The ordinance would address public safety and create uniform placement of tables and chairs.

The proposed ordinance would require a barrier around the seating area and set how much space must be available for pedestrian traffic. The proposal would also set the hours of operation for the use of outdoor seating among other guidlines. The city council meeting begins at 5 p.m. at Twin Falls City Hall, you can find the agenda HERE. You can also watch the meeting HERE.