Twin Falls County Fair Warns Public Of Counterfeit Tickets

Now that the Twin Falls County Fair is underway, organizers are reminding the public to not fall victim to ticket scams.

Purchasing your tickets directly from the fairgrounds in Filer, either by visiting a ticket booth at 215 Fair Avenue , or from TFCFair.com , is always the best way to go, according to a notice on the fairground's Facebook page . Third-party sold tickets are not recommended, and those that are deemed fraudulent will be collected without compensation.

If you are presented with fair tickets you believe to be counterfeit, admission and special event pricing for comparison, can be found by clicking here . For a complete schedule of events for the remainder of the 2018 Twin Falls County Fair, visit this link .