Twin Falls County Looking for Person of Interest

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Twin Falls county authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect caught on surveillance video on Friday last week. Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office shared the image of a man getting into what is believed to be a 2004 Nissan Altima, possibly with "4C" plates. Officials say the individual parked the car the evening of December 15, outside the AC Electric Motor, and walked to the west of the building. The man went in the direction of a locked fenced-off area where the barbwire had been cut leading into the Quickdraw Storage. Later, the sheriff's office says, the man came back carrying a black bag, got into his car, and drove away. If you have any information for deputies call them at 208-736-4110, eave a message for Deputy Robinson.