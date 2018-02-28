Twin Falls County Reports 300 Sex Offenders ; 500 Warrants

According to recent criminal reporting released by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, there are close to 300 registered sex offenders, and over 500 outstanding warrants, police are currently monitoring. These statistics are why I will not be turning my guns in anytime soon.

Twin Falls County is made up of the communities of Buhl, Filer, Hansen, Hollister, Kimberly, Murtaugh, Rogerson, Castleford and Twin Falls. This makes up approximately 83,000 residents, according to the Census Bureau.

The latest data by Homefacts reports 281 registered sex offenders in Twin Falls County, with Twin Falls alone housing 187 of them. A warrant summary issued today (Feb. 28) by the Twin Falls Sheriff's office reports 550 active warrants, with crimes ranging from drug possession and burglary, to battery and child endangerment.

Of the eight individuals listed on the Idaho Department of Correction's Most Wanted list, three are currently at large for sexual offences against a minor, and two are wanted for rape. This information is available to the public, and updated each weekday.