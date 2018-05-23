Twin Falls County Wants People to be Safe Out on the Water

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Twin Falls County Marine Deputies are out on area waterways making sure the public is safe while recreating. This week marks National Safe Boating Week and many Idaho agencies, including Twin Falls County, are using it as an opportunity to remind people to use safe practices while out on the water. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office says deputies made one water rescue this year at the end of April when severe weather swamped and overturned a boat. The man in the boat was able to swim to shore and call for help. At the time, water was moving fast and high on the Snake River. According to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, three people have died in March and April in boating related accidents. The department says people should be aware that water this time of year is still much colder even though the air temperature may be hot. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's office, all boaters should know what equipment they are required to have by law depending on the watercraft, you can look it up HERE. For example, if you have a kayak you must have a life jacket for each person on board, plus an Invasive Species Sticker and a horn or whistle. Last year 16 people died on the water, 14 of which died after falling from boats or capsized boats.