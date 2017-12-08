TWIN FALLS (KMVT/KSVT) To honor the 76th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, Twin Falls County Commissioners signed a lease that will allow the Twin Falls Veterans Council to move into the County West Building on Addison Avenue.

“It’s incredibly important to give them a house to come to, to be able to socialize, to be able to provide services for each other,” said County Commissioner Don Hall.

The 6,000 square-feet of hallways and rooms will be of many services the veterans council will offer.

“It includes meeting rooms, offices for different groups, a kitchen facility, and storage area to keep equipment when they used for ceremonial things,” Hall said.

Hall said there’s about 7,000 veterans in Twin Falls County.

The latest action will allow to alleviate the challenges veterans face when trying to find services.

District Sixth VFW Commander Melanie Foster hopes the new move will be a place for transient veterans to call home.

“If you’re a transient and your by yourself you can all of sudden find a family that has the same values, same goals as you, and now easy to find us,” she said.

The veterans’ council lease will begin in January.