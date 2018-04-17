Twin Falls Cracks Down on Foul Fowl

For arguments sake you have a dog. She just had a litter of six puppies. Is Shawn Barigar going to kick down your door and seize them?

Of course I’m being facetious but among the facts from Monday’s Twin Falls City Council meeting is you’re only allowed four cats or four dogs or four hens per home. Or, I suppose any combination not exceeding four.

For arguments sake, say I’ve got four mastiffs and they poop several pounds a day. You’ve got four teacup sized dogs and they leave much smaller messes. Are you getting my drift? Isn’t this really about how many animals you can manage?

There won’t be any roosters allowed in the city. They mug old women walking home from neighborhood groceries and shake down schoolchildren for lunch money. I saw a roving band near a bank the other day. One can only imagine they’re planning a heist. When I first came to Twin Falls the dumpy house next door was occupied primarily by pigeons. Sometimes known as rats with wings. They sunned themselves on my windowsills and the police never came and cited their fowl behavior.

I see the rooster ban came about because of one complainant. She didn’t expect a barnyard when she moved here. Where in California did she say she came from?