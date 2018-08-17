Twin Falls’ CSI Has A Big Secret Announcement Coming On Monday

CSI is a big college and a big deal in Twin Falls, so when they say they have a big announcement coming on Monday - we all start speculating. So let the speculating begin.

The cryptic message from CSI says that 'something big is rushing into Twin Falls'. That immediately led me to think football. Is CSI going to get a football team or host a big game? Maybe it is referencing the rushing waters of the Snake River and they'll be offering a white water rafting/kayaking course. Monday is also the first day of school for the Twin Falls School District so it may have to do with that. It could also mean that they are hiring a bunch of elephants to come rushing through the streets. I really don't know and it is all speculation now until Monday.

What do you think the announcement will be?