Twin Falls Deputy Helps Save Animals in Burning Shed

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX) Some four-legged friends are safe thanks to the quick actions of Twin Falls County Deputy and neighbors. On Tuesday morning while on patrol south of Kimberly, Deputy Matt Radmall, came up on an outbuilding with smoke coming out of it. According to the sheriff’s office the deputy, with the help from neighbors, discovered the building was full of animals and quickly became engulfed by fire. The deputy radioed for fire crews to help put out the blaze. While waiting for fire crews Deputy Radmall and others doused the fire with garden hoses and were able to remove a number of animals that were inside the burning shed. The Twin Falls Fire Department was able to completely extinguish the fire.