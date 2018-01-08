Twin Falls Deputy Honored for Saving Suicidal Person’s Life

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Twin Falls County Sheriff's deputy has been recognized for saving the life of suicidal person on the Perrine Bridge in December. The sheriff's office posted the honor to Facebook, recognizing Cpl. Charles Hoop for saving a person from jumping from the Perrine Bridge. According to the sheriff's office, Cpl. Hoop was called, along with other deputies and emergency crews, in December, to the bridge for a person that was ready to jump. The person was already on the outside of the railing hanging on with their hands behind their back, visibly distraught and screaming. Deputy Hoop managed to get to the person in time and grab their chest just as they let go of the railing. The sheriff's office says the deputy held on and prevented the person from falling. The individual was placed into protective custody and taken in for mental health treatment. Cpl. Hoops was given the Livesaving Medal last week for his actions. Several other officers were recognized last week as well.