Twin Falls Deputy Honored for Saving Suicidal Woman’s Life

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Twin Falls County deputy was given an award for saving the life of woman recently at the Perrine Bridge. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Tommy Robinson was given the Life Saving Award for his heroic actions that saved a woman from committing suicide at the bridge. The Sheriff Tom Carter has awarded several deputies and civilians with the Life Saving honor.

Photo courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

Also, Deputy Levi Meyer was given the Exceptional Duty Medal for his efforts in directing the search for a missing Filer woman.