Twin Falls Deputy Saves Young Man at the Hansen Bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Twin Falls County deputy is being credited with saving the life of a young man from a bridge that spans the Snake River Canyon. On Monday, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Shelli Stokesberry noticed a young man park his car north of the Hansen Bridge and walked out onto the bridge while she was parked on the south end while on patrol. She quickly walked out during heavy traffic to determine what the young man was doing and observed him put one leg over the railing. The sheriff's office says the deputy was able to stop the young man and convinced him to walk back to where he had parked with her. The sheriff's office says there had been a lot of traffic on the bridge at the time which created a dangerous situation for the man and deputy.