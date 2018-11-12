Twin Falls: Don’t Burn Your House Down Deep Frying Turkey

Every year, deep frying accidents are responsible for the destruction of over 900 homes and numerous amount of deaths and injuries. If you plan on deep frying a turkey this Thanksgiving, here is how to make sure you don't become part of that statistic.

1.) MAKE SURE THE TURKEY IS COMPLETELY THAWED! Whatever you do, do not deep fry a frozen turkey. You will cause a fire.

2.) Don't over fill the oil. If you fill the oil to the top and don't leave room for the turkey, the oil will go into the flames and cause a fire.

3.) While putting your turkey in the oil, make sure you turn the flames off underneath, just in case of a little bit of spillage.

Here is what it looks like if you do not follow these instructions.

4.) Keep your deep fryer away from your home. Just in case of a freak accident, make sure your deep frying is somewhere that you can contain with minimal damage.

5.) Keep a fire extinguisher. Ruining the turkey with a little foam is much better than being homeless for Christmas.

