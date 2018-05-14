Twin Falls Elementary School Has Dance Party

Ok, we may technically be a week late on this video. But, what better way to make your Monday better than to see a bunch of teachers and kids doing the Cha Cha Slide.

Some people might say that a child ends up loving or hating school because of the teachers that do or don't have the influence on them. Well, teachers that are able to let loose, dance and have fun with their kids are definitely doing something right.

Check out how cute this is.



Moments like this will likely stay with the students forever. When I was in high school our teachers got together to do something for a pep rally and everyone joined in.