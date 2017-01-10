Twin Falls Family Seeks Help For Woman’s Mayo Clinic Treatment

Imagine being a 26-year old mother and having a dire condition that local doctors cannot fully diagnose. That is the reality for one Twin Falls family that is seeking help to send her to the Mayo Clinic to get the expertise she needs.

Tara Tatton has been suffering from what local doctors believe is a laundry list of illnesses. They include:

Idiopathic Gastroparesis (Paralyzed stomach)

Chronic Kidney Stones (Which often causes Hydronephrosis and immense pain)

Interstitial Cystitis (Tears on the bladder wall, causing lower abdominal pain)

Occipital Neuralgia Myalgia (Nerve damage causing severe neck and migraine pain)

Fibromyalgia (Achy body)

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (Causing severe abdominal pain)

Weak Immune System

Tachycardia (Extremely High Heart Rate)

Severe PTSD (Post traumatic stress disorder)

Schizoaffective Disorder

Possibly POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome)

Clinical Depression & Anxiety

The family is trying to raise $25,000 to make it possible for Tara to get a comprehensive diagnosis (and hopefully cure) for her ailments. There is a GoFundMe page set up to assist with expenses.

Here's a little more information about some of the symptoms and conditions that Tara is suffering from.