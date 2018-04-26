Twin Falls Farmers Market Set To Begin

The sights and smells of the Twin Falls Farmers Market will soon fill the streets Saturday evenings in May.

More than 30 vendors are set to return to North College Road to present their goods to Magic Valley residents and beyond. Baked goods, specialty foods, meats, produce, quilts, kitchen items and more will be available for purchase every Saturday through October beginning next week. The College of Southern Idaho's market hours are 9 am to 1 pm., according to the event's Facebook page.