Twin Falls Fire Department ACTUALLY Rescues Cat From Tree

Lynzee Buck

Have you ever actually witnessed a cat need rescuing from a tree? One Twin Falls woman had that very request from the Twin Falls Fire Department this morning.

This September 19 photo shows one of Magic Valley's finest holding the cat after it had spent a couple of days in the tree unable to get down. We aren't sure of the identity of this hero, but I'm sure the owner had a chance to personally thank him for his efforts.

Apparently cats get anxiety from heights much like humans, and as a result they become afraid to move, according to information at catinatreerescue.com .

Great job to those from the Twin Falls Fire Department who came to this woman's aid.