Twin Falls Fire Sends One to the Hospital for Smoke Inhalation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) A fire in Twin Falls on Thursday sent one person to the hospital and forced a family out of their home. People were in the home at 303 Polk St. when it caught fire. Firefighters believe it started in the back part of the house, though they are still investigating. Since they were in the home, the family tried to put it out themselves after they called the fire department. “Neighbors had a hose out and kept the roof cool,” said Mitchell Brooks, a battalion chief with Twin Falls Fire Department. “(It) bought us a little time, but we were actually able to get in there really quick and extinguish it.” One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Crews are still investigating what caused the house to catch fire.