UPDATE: President Trump spoke at the Rose Garden Friday and announced that he plans to end the government shutdown for three weeks. Federal workers will receive their paychecks as soon as possible.

The government shutdown has now lasted more than a month. We are at day 35 right now. That means many Federal workers have gone weeks without pay and some have either been promised back pay soon or have received some money. But, there are thousands of Americans who are currently working for the government and not getting paid. That's not cool and that's not fair.

There have been a number of GoFund Me campaigns and fundraisers to get help for these workers and their families, but there is some local help available right now. The Twin Falls Grocery Outlet has offered a limited number of gift cards for federal workers.

Let your federal worker friends and family in this story so they don't miss out on any help available to them during this government shutdown.